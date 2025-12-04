Harry Kane, Bayern Munich keep Union at bay to reach German Cup quarters

BERLIN: Harry Kane scored a first-half header as Bayern Munich did just enough to reach the German Cup quarter-finals in a 3-2 win at Union Berlin on Wednesday.

Bayern gave away two penalties and Union scored two own-goals in a wild encounter in the German capital.

Both own-goals came from Bayern set-pieces, while Union's Leopold Querfeld twice converted from the spot.

The win takes Bayern through to the last eight of the German Cup -- a competition they have won a record 20 times -- for just the second time in the past six seasons.

"It hasn't been our competition in the past few years and we spoke at the start of the season about giving ourselves the best opportunity," Kane told reporters.

"Tonight we found a way to get through even if it wasn't our prettiest game. We back ourselves to beat any team at the moment."

Bayern travelled to Berlin to face the only side to take a point off them in 19 games in Germany this season, with the sides fighting out a 2-2 draw at the same venue in early November.