Amorim 'angry' after Man United allows late goal in 1-1 draw with West Ham

MANCHESTER: An "angry" Ruben Amorim watched Manchester United blow a chance to rise to fifth in the Premier League when West Ham salvaged a late 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Soungoutou Magassa's 83rd-minute equalizer canceled out Diogo Dalot's opening goal that had put United on course to move level on points with fourth-place Chelsea.

Bruno Fernandes squandered two chances to score a winner in added time — blazing a shot wide from inside the box and then volleying another off target.

United coach Amorim said afterward he was "frustrated" and "angry" after seeing his team drop more points.

"We are really inconsistent," he said. "If you look at the goal — 83 minutes — we have a long ball, we have everything under control, we need to do better."

United has only won one of its last five games — drawing three.

Despite that run, it had the opportunity to move within reach of the Champions League places. And that looked likely when in the 58th Casemiro's long-range shot was controlled in the box by Dalot.

The United defender then spun and powered a shot past West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.