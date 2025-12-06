Argentina, Messi will open their World Cup defense against Algeria; the US starts vs. Paraguay

"Just watching Americans on stage and the president giving speeches and performances, it made it feel like an American event already," said U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams, who watched from England, where he plays for Premier League club Bournemouth. "And I think we know the expectation of what it's going to be like when we go there and there's going to be halftime shows and there's going to be celebrities and the big draw of what America brings to sports."

Three-time champion Argentina opens on June 16 at either Kansas City, Missouri, or Santa Clara, California. Specific sites for all group stage games and kickoff times were to be announced Saturday. The Albiceleste then face Austria and Jordan in Group J. Argentina surprisingly lost its 2022 opener to Saudi Arabia before going on to win the final over France on penalty kicks.

Messi, who turns 39 during the tournament, hasn't committed yet to playing but it would be shocking if he decided against appearing in a record sixth World Cup.

"We are just awaiting for him to decide," coach Lionel Scaloni said. "In principle, everything is going well."

The U.S., which reached the semifinals at the inaugural World Cup in 1930 and the quarterfinals in 2002, starts Group D against Paraguay on June 12 in Inglewood, California. The Americans play Australia six days later at Seattle, then face Turkey, Romania, Slovakia or Kosovo — one will emerge next year from playoffs — on June 25 back at SoFi Stadium.

The Americans had friendlies against Turkey in June, Australia in October and Paraguay last month.

"We know them but they know us," U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino said.

Brimming with confidence, he defined success as: "Win the World Cup."