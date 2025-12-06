Last-gasp strike by Aston Villa's Buendia ends Arsenal's 18-match unbeaten run

BIRMINGHAM: Emiliano Buendia shattered Arsenal's 18-match unbeaten run with the last-gasp strike that sealed Aston Villa's dramatic 2-1 win over the Premier League leaders on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta's side fell behind to Matty Cash's first half goal at Villa Park before Leandro Trossard came off the bench to equalise for Arsenal after the interval.

A pulsating clash featured squandered chances for both teams before Argentine winger Buendia capitalised on sloppy Arsenal defending to bag the winner with virtually the last kick of the game.

It was Arsenal's first loss in all competitions since they were beaten for the only other time this season in a 1-0 loss at Liverpool on August 31.

Villa have been a thorn in Arsenal's side several times in recent seasons, taking points from them at crucial moments in the title race.

This was another frustrating encounter with Villa's former Arsenal manager Unai Emery, whose team have emerged as unexpected title contenders following a flurry of seven successive victories in all competitions.

Arsenal are just three points above second-placed Villa, with third-placed Manchester City able to close the gap on the leaders to two points if they beat Sunderland at the Etihad Stadium later on Saturday.

Emery had dismissed any talk of his side being in the title race this week, calling Arsenal the strongest team in Europe.

But this was a significant statement of intent from Villa, who went toe to toe with Arsenal and delivered a painful blow to their title charge.

It was an ideal time to play the north Londoners, who are dealing with a crisis at centre-back with William Saliba, Gabriel and Cristhian Mosquera all sidelined.

Jurrien Timber moved from right-back to centre-back to fill the void alongside Piero Hincapie, but Arsenal never looked completely comfortable.

Arteta has said that Arsenal are "prepared" to do business in the January transfer window if there is an option to "improve" the squad.

Defensive reinforcements and additional attacking options may be needed if Arteta is to lead injury-prone Arsenal to their first English title since 2004.