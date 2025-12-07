Arsenal stunned late by Aston Villa, Man City closes gap and Liverpool draws

The Premier League title race was blown open after Aston Villa struck in stoppage time to beat Arsenal 2-1 on Saturday.

Emiliano Buendia scored at the death in a thrilling finish at Villa Park that stunned first-placed Arsenal.

The Gunners' lead was cut to just two points after second-placed Manchester City beat Sunderland 3-0.

Villa was a point further back in third.

Liverpool's troubled title defense stumbled again when it dropped more points at Leeds. Arne Slot's team blew a two-goal lead and conceded in the sixth minute of added time at Elland Road in a 3-3 draw.

Chelsea dropped points for the third game in a row in a 0-0 draw at Bournemouth.

Arsenal shocked

Buendia's winner came in the fifth minute of added time. The substitute kept a cool head during a goalmouth scramble, lifting a shot through the crowded box.

“In the manner that happened at the end, (it is) really difficult to take,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told TNT Sports.

It was the third consecutive time Arsenal dropped points away from home after draws with Sunderland and Chelsea. Those results have opened the door to rivals such as City and Villa.

Villa's ninth win from its last 10 games followed a dire start to the campaign when Unai Emery's team was winless after its first five.

“At the minute we’re on a great run,” said Matty Cash, who put Villa ahead in the 36th. “We know it’s not even Christmas yet so we have to keep being demanding, keep being consistent, and then we’ll see where it takes us.”

Leandro Trossard was a halftime substitute for Arsenal and he made a quick impact by leveling the game seven minutes later.

Buendia went on in the 87th and proved an inspired substitution.

“We fight until the last minute, the last second, it was a really incredible win,” he said.

Arsenal's second loss of the season was its first since August at Liverpool.

“We are 18 games unbeaten, and yet still the margin is so small,” Arteta said. “The effort was absolutely there and (we must) use that pain to go again."