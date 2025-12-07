Mohamed Salah casts Liverpool future in doubt saying he's been 'thrown under the bus'

LEEDS: Mohamed Salah cast doubt on his Liverpool future on Saturday, saying he felt like he's been “thrown under the bus” by the Premier League champion.

Salah spoke out after being dropped for the third game in succession and was an unused substitute as Liverpool drew at Leeds 3-3.

“I’m very, very disappointed to be fair. I have done so much for this club down the years and especially last season," the Egypt international told media. “Now I’m sitting on the bench and I don’t know why. It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame."

Salah has won two Premier League titles and the Champions League during a trophy-laden eight years at Anfield, and signed a two-year contract extension in April just before he received his second Premier League player of the season award.