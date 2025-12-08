Marc Guehi's late goal lifts Crystal Palace to 4th place in Premier League

LONDON: Crystal Palace moved up to fourth place in the Premier League after defender Marc Guehi scored late in a 2-1 win at Fulham on Sunday.

Guehi headed in the winner off a corner in the 87th minute to put Palace in the Champions League spots. Palace overtook Everton and Chelsea and is four points behind third-placed Aston Villa.

"I'll have to ask if we get a bonus if we are fourth in December, I don't think so," said Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner.

The visitors opened the scoring with Eddie Nketiah's goal in the 20th before Harry Wilson equalized for Fulham in the 38th.

It was the second league win in a row for Palace and the second straight defeat for Fulham, which stayed in 15th place.

Fulham had a goal disallowed in the second half after a video review.

"What makes me really proud is that although we were lucky in one situation when their goal was ruled out ... the longer the game went on, the more likely it felt like we were to win it," Glasner said. "We were playing forward, creating some nice attacks and creating chances — then we get the game winner from a set play."

