Woman who blackmailed South Korean football star Son Heung-min jailed for four years

A woman who blackmailed South Korean football superstar Son Heung-min by claiming she was the mother of his child was jailed for four years on Monday, reports said.

The woman, surnamed Yang, extorted 300 million won ($200,000) from Son last year by sending him a foetal ultrasound image and threatening to go public.

She reportedly splurged the cash on luxury and designer goods, before her and an accomplice surnamed Yong tried to extort a further 70 million from the Los Angeles FC star.

Son contacted the police, leading to their subsequent arrest and indictment.

On Monday the Seoul Central District Court gave a four-year term to Yang, who is in her 20s, for blackmail, local TV said.

Co-conspirator Yong -- with whom she was reportedly in a romantic relationship -- was given a two-year term for attempted blackmail, Yonhap news agency said.

The two have been in custody since May.

Judge Im Jeong-bin said on Monday that Yang had taken "extreme measures" in her bid to tarnish Son's reputation.