Kounde double helps Barcelona claim comeback win against Frankfurt in Champions League

BARCELONA: Unlikely goalscoring hero Jules Kounde bagged two headers to help Barcelona beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 on Tuesday in the Champions League and bolster the club's chances of a top-eight league phase finish.

Ansgar Knauff sent the visitors into a surprise lead but French defender Kounde's brace early in the second half put last season's semi-finalists in control.

In the club's first Champions League match back at Camp Nou since 2022, they gained revenge against a Frankfurt side who humiliated them in the Europa League in that same year.

The Bundesliga team packed the Camp Nou with their own fans and knocked Barca out of that competition at one of their lowest ebbs under Xavi Hernandez.

With a domestic treble and a run to the final four of the Champions League, Xavi's successor Hansi Flick has changed the mood around Barca, but this season the team have struggled at times.

Defeats by Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain left Barca in a difficult position in Europe, but by beating Frankfurt they are still hopeful of avoiding the play-off round.

"I wasn't surprised (it was hard), the Champions League is different... I am very proud," Flick told reporters.

The coach said making the comeback "shows a lot about our attitude", but accepted it would be "a better situation" to take the lead in games.