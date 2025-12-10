Lennart Karl, Gnabry spark Bayern Munich to comeback win over Sporting Lisbon in Champions League

MUNICH: Revitalised striker Serge Gnabry and teenage forward Lennart Karl helped inspire Bayern Munich to a come-from-behind 3-1 home win over Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Tuesday.

With Bayern trailing to a Joshua Kimmich own-goal midway through the second half and staring down the barrel of a second-successive European loss, Gnabry and Karl scored in quick succession to wrestle the match in Bayern's favour.

Gnabry set up defender Jonathan Tah for a late goal to ensure Bayern claimed all three points and rose to second in the league phase standings, behind Arsenal on goal difference.

"The first 10 minutes of the second half weren't very good, but we stayed calm," Bayern coach Vincent Kompany told DAZN.

"We have done our job well so far and we want to see it through to the end."

The top 24 sides make it through to the knockout rounds, with the top eight qualifying for the last 16 directly.

Karl became the youngest player to score in three consecutive Champions League games, beating the record previously held by Kylian Mbappe.

"To be in the Champions League at the age of 17 is something very, very special for me," Karl told DAZN. "I'm proud of myself -- and of the team."

Despite the loss, the Portuguese champions sit ninth in the 36-team table with two games remaining.