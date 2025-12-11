Arsenal crush Club Brugge to keep 100 per cent Champions League record

BRUGES: Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli scored wonder goals as Arsenal outclassed Club Brugge 3-0 on Wednesday to make it six wins out of six in the Champions League, virtually guaranteeing automatic qualification to the last 16.

Former Chelsea winger Madueke unleashed a thunderbolt from distance to give the table-topping Gunners a deserved first-half lead and headed in from point-blank range at the start of the second half.

Brazil forward Martinelli then put the result beyond doubt, cutting in from the left and hitting a curling right-footed effort home from just outside the box -- competing with Madueke for goal of the night.

The crushing win leaves injury-hit Arsenal top of the league phase of the Champions League with 18 points, with a top-eight finish all but assured with two games remaining.

Finishing in the top eight means automatic qualification for the last 16, avoiding the need for a risky play-off.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta praised his team's performance, particularly in light of their lengthy list of missing players.

"To play in the Champions League and to win away from home and especially when we have that many players out, it makes the task bigger but I talked to the boys," he told TNT Sports.

"It was about showing how much we wanted it, the resilience and how we prepared and I think there were some great examples, for example Christian Norgaard, which is a player that probably prepares the best out of all of them."