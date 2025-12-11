Champions League: Man City edge Real Madrid to leave Alonso on brink

MADRID: Manchester City came from behind to beat Real Madrid 2-1 on Wednesday in the Champions League and leave Xabi Alonso's position as coach of the Spanish giants in grave danger.

Without injured superstar Kylian Mbappe, Madrid took the lead through Rodrygo Goes but Nico O'Reilly and an Erling Haaland penalty sent City in ahead at the break and ultimately secured Pep Guardiola's City the three points.

Spanish media reported in the lead-up to the game that a defeat would seal Alonso's fate as Madrid coach, although his team's performance was creditable, despite the eventual outcome at a frustrated Bernabeu stadium.

The record 15-time Champions League winners have now won just two of their last eight matches across all competitions, and face a battle for a place in the top eight of the league phase table.

"Until the (first) goal we scored, they were much better," admitted Guardiola.

"We've played much better than today (at the Bernabeu) and we didn't win."

Alonso was forced to leave his team's top scorer Mbappe on the bench, saying it would have been "a risk" to use him amid knee discomfort, and started 21-year-old striker Gonzalo Garcia instead.

Madrid knocked out City in last season's Champions League play-off round in February, but Mbappe scored four of their goals in the 6-3 aggregate win.

Fans whistled the team at times during the second half as they struggled to battle back.

"It's normal, Madrid is a very demanding club, with demanding fans, we've been here for years -- we know this can happen if we aren't good," Rodrygo told Movistar.

"It's fair and we have to accept it and try to improve to get out of this situation."