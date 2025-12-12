Pay Rs 10 L to meet and greet Lionel Messi

HYDERABAD: Want to meet and greet one Lionel Messi? Well, there is a way. Pay up Rs 10 lakh for a 15-minute meet and greet session with the football legend.

Even if he may not be playing football or dribble past defenders during his trip to India, the name is enough to evoke an unimaginable romance. The craze to get a glimpse of the World Cup-winning captain has touched giddying heights during the GOAT tour.

Take for instance the 38,000 capacity Uppal Stadium. It is sold out. The ticket price ranges from Rs 2250 to Rs 9000 (hospitality included). The session is set to be held at the Faluknama Palace before the bandwagon moves to the Stadium for an evening programme including a 20-minute match between Messi and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.