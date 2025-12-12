'That conversation determines...': Liverpool boss Slot to hold talks with unhappy Salah

LIVERPOOLLiverpool boss Arne Slot said he would speak to Mohamed Salah on Friday morning before deciding on the forward's availability for this weekend's match against Brighton.

Salah accused Liverpool of throwing him "under the bus" and said he had no relationship with the Dutch manager after he was left on the bench for last week's 3-3 draw at Leeds -- the third match in a row that he did not start.

The 33-year-old did not travel for Tuesday's Champions League match at Inter Milan, which Liverpool won 1-0, posting a picture on social media of himself alone in a gym at the club's training ground.

"I will have a conversation with Mo this morning, the outcome of that conversation determines how things will look tomorrow," Slot told his pre-match press conference.

"I think the next time I speak about Mo should be with him and not in here. You can keep on trying but there is not much more to say about it.

"After the Sunderland game (a 1-1 draw earlier this month in which Salah was a substitute) there were a lot of conversations between his representatives and ours, between him and me."

Slot batted away further questions from reporters about the forward but said: "I have no reasons not wanting him to stay, and that is a little bit of an answer to your question."

Salah is due to join the Egypt squad for the Africa Cup of Nations after the Brighton game at Anfield.

The forward, third in Liverpool's all-time scoring charts, has won two Premier League titles and one Champions League triumph during his spell on Merseyside. But he has scored just four goals in 13 Premier League appearances this season.

Liverpool, who swept to a 20th English league title last season, are 10th in the table after a poor run of results.