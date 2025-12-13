Salah sets up goal on return to action after outburst as Liverpool beat Brighton 2-0

LIVERPOOL: Mohamed Salah set up a goal in Liverpool's 2-0 win against Brighton on Saturday as he returned to action after an explosive outburst cast doubt over his future at the Premier League champions.

The Egypt forward, the subject of intense scrutiny in the build-up to the game at Anfield, came off the substitutes' bench to huge cheers in the 26th minute, replacing injured defender Joe Gomez.

The home team, whose title defence has collapsed after a shocking run of results, were leading 1-0 at the time, with France forward Hugo Ekitike on the scoresheet after just 46 seconds.

Brighton squandered a number of opportunities to level and Ekitike scored again with half an hour to go to give Liverpool breathing space.

Salah accused Liverpool of throwing him "under the bus" after he was left on the bench for last week's 3-3 draw at Leeds -- the third match in a row that he had been named among the replacements.

He also said that he had no relationship with manager Arne Slot.

Salah was omitted from the midweek Champions League trip to Inter Milan, which Liverpool won 1-0, posting a picture on social media of himself alone in the gym.

Slot said at Friday's pre-match press conference that he would speak to the forward later in the day, adding: "I have no reasons (in) not wanting him to stay."

There was feverish speculation in the build-up to Saturday's match about what role Salah would play, with the winger named on the bench.

Liverpool, who had won just two of 10 Premier League matches before the Brighton game, made a lightning start, taking the lead in the first minute when Joe Gomez set up Ekitike, who thumped the ball past Bart Verbruggen.

Salah entered the fray about 20 minutes before half-time when Gomez was withdrawn.