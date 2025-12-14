Two own goals save Arsenal's blushes as it beats Wolves 2-1 in English Premier League

LONDON: Arsenal avoided a major embarrassment against Premier League bottom club Wolves on Saturday, benefiting from two own goals -- one in stoppage time -- to win 2-1 and move five points clear of Manchester City.

Manager Mikel Arteta admitted that his team had struggled to create clear chances and that the win should have been much more comfortable.

But he said that the manner of the victory would give the team a major boost.

"That gives you belief that regardless of how the game goes, you can always find a solution to win it," he told TNT Sports.

"But now we're going to have a clean week. We need to start to train certain aspects slowly, because if you don't train them, you start to deteriorate a little bit."

Arteta's men were blunt in the first half, failing to muster a single shot on target as Gabriel Martinelli wasted a clutch of chances.

The Arsenal boss made three changes shortly before the hour mark, bringing on Leandro Trossard, Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino for Martinelli, Eberechi Eze and Martin Zubimendi.

The Gunners mounted wave after wave of attacks, and Declan Rice's shot midway through the second half -- their first on target -- was well saved by Sam Johnstone.