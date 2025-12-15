Football fans in frenzy as Messi winds up GOAT India Tour with Delhi leg

The Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour that began in shambolic fashion ended in a blaze of glory as devotional fans joyously gathered to catch a glimpse of a man that does things on the field that are often beyond human comprehension.

Most importantly, the much-publicised and anticipated event had the ending it wanted, after a chaotic beginning in Kolkata on the tour's first stop on Saturday.

The thousands in the stands at the Kotla, as well as the few Indian celebrities and dignitaries inside the ground, basked in the euphoria of hosting one of the world's most recognisable and bankable athletes at an extravagant event.

They were perhaps swept away by the otherworldly talent, the humility, and the impact that this man has had on the game he has played with all his might over the last two decades.

Speaking briefly in Spanish, Messi said, "Gracias Delhi! Hasta pronto," creating a sense of yearning among the crowds rarely seen before.

Upon arrival, Messi took a lap of the ground smiling, and watched the 7x7 celebrity match coming to an end, even as the spectators, many of whom were dressed in the famous blue and white Argentine jersey bearing No.10, chanted his name continuously.

He was then standing there waving to the stands smiling, something he tried to do in Kolkata too but could not as, unlike the Arun Jaitley Stadium, he was crowded by too many people, including politicians and their aides, at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.