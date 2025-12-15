Kane rescues Bayern from slipping to first Bundesliga defeat of the season against last-placed Mainz

BERLIN: Harry Kane has rescued Bayern Munich from an embarrassing home defeat to the last-placed team in the Bundesliga.

The England forward scored a penalty in the 87th minute for Bayern to draw 2-2 with Mainz on Sunday. Bayern is the runaway league leader and yet to lose a game.

The visitors were playing their first league game under new coach Urs Fischer, back in the Bundesliga after enjoying great success with Union Berlin. Fischer was appointed last week to replace Bo Henriksen after Mainz's dismal start.

Bayern dominated from the start and Lennart Karl – the team's newest star – opened the scoring in the 29th when he was well placed for a tap-in to Serge Gnabry's cross.

It was Bayern's 50th Bundesliga goal of the season, a record after just 14 rounds of the league.

But the home team failed to make more of its superiority and was shocked before the break when defender Kacper Potulski equalized. It was the 18-year-old Polish youth international's first Bundesliga goal in just his second league appearance.