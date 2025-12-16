Court rules PSG must pay more than $70M to Mbappé in dispute over unpaid wages

A Paris labor court has ruled Paris Saint-Germain must pay more than 60 million euros ($70 million) to Kylian Mbappé in a dispute over unpaid wages and bonuses linked to the end of his contract before his 2024 move to Real Madrid.

Lawyers argued last month before the Conseil de prud’hommes de Paris in a judicial saga involving colossal sums. The court on Tuesday sided with the player amid accusations of betrayal and harassment surrounding the breakdown of his relationship with PSG.

Mbappé’s lawyers claimed PSG owed him more than 260 million euros ($305 million), and PSG was seeking 440 million euros from Mbappé, citing damages and a “loss of opportunity” after he left on a free transfer.

The court’s ruling can be appealed and is unlikely to end the dispute.

Mbappé’s representatives said the ruling “confirms that commitments must be honored. It restores a simple truth: Even in the professional football industry labor law applies to everyone.”

There was no immediate reaction from PSG.

The relationship between the 2018 World Cup winner and the reigning European champion turned bitter when Mbappé decided in 2023 not to extend his contract, which was set to expire in summer 2024.

This deprived the club of a juicy transfer fee despite having offered him the most lucrative contract in club history when he signed a new deal in 2022. He was sidelined from a preseason tour and forced to train with fringe players. He missed the opening league game but returned to the lineup for a final season after discussions with the club — talks that are central to the dispute.