FIFA slashes price of some World Cup tickets to $60 after global fan backlash

GENEVA: FIFA slashed the price of some World Cup tickets for teams' most loyal fans following a global backlash and some will get $60 seats for the final instead of being asked to pay $4,185.

It was a rare climbdown by the soccer body and its president Gianni Infantino after soaking up waves of criticism for World Cup strategies, including top-dollar prices and closer political alignment with U.S. President Donald Trump.

FIFA said Tuesday that $60 tickets will be made available for every game at the tournament in North America, going to the national federations whose teams are playing. Those federations decide how to distribute them to loyal fans who have attended previous games at home and on the road.

The number of $60 tickets for each game is likely to be from 400 to 750 per team, in what FIFA is now calling a "Supporter Entry Tier" price category. FIFA is using 16 host cities, including 11 NFL stadiums in the United States, plus two in Canada and three in Mexico.

FIFA did not specify exactly why it so dramatically changed strategy, but said the lower prices are "designed to further support traveling fans following their national teams across the tournament."

However, the Football Supporters Europe group, which represents grassroots fan groups, said the limited price cut was "an appeasement tactic due to the global negative backlash."

"This shows that FIFA's ticketing policy is not set in stone, was decided in a rush, and without proper consultation," the group said in a statement.