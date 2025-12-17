Ousmane Dembele, Aitana Bonmati scoop FIFA Best awards

PARIS: France and Paris Saint-Germain attacker Ousmane Dembele won the men's FIFA Best award at a ceremony in Qatar on Tuesday, while Barcelona midfield maestro Aitana Bonmati collected the women's prize.

Dembele, 28, won the Ballon d'Or in September, rewarding an exceptional season with PSG, which included the Ligue 1 club's first Champions League title.

"I wanted to thank my teammates. Hard work pays off, it's been a fantastic year for me, both individually and collectively," said Dembele after the ceremony, which took place on the eve of the Intercontinental Cup final between PSG and Flamengo, also being held in Qatar.

Former Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona forward Dembele, who was part of the France team that won the World Cup in 2018, scored 35 goals in all competitions as PSG claimed a French league and cup double as well as European glory.

PSG's Spanish coach Luis Enrique was named best coach of a men's team, ahead of Barcelona's Hansi Flick and Liverpool's Premier League winning manager Arne Slot.

Bonmati, 27, was crowned women's player of the year for the third time in a row, after also picking up her third consecutive Ballon d'Or in the autumn.

"I am grateful to have the honour," she said, before thanking her team-mates and coaches, as well as the fans who voted for her.