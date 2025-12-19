Qatar’s Lusail Stadium set to host Spain vs Argentina in men's Finalissima in March 2026

MADRID: Qatar will host the men’s Finalissima 2026 at the iconic Lusail Stadium on March 27, 2026, the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for Football Events announced on Thursday.

The showpiece fixture will see European champion Spain take on South American champion Argentina in a highly anticipated clash.

For Argentina, this match marks a symbolic return to the scene of its exhilarating victory over France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, where La Albiceleste ended a 36-year wait to reclaim football’s most coveted prize.

H.E. Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani, Minister of Sports and Youth and chairman of the LOC, said: “Qatar is proud to host this prestigious match between two champions. We have a track record of delivering world-class sports events, providing an exceptional experience for fans, supporters and media. Hosting Finalissima 2026 further demonstrates the trust our partners continue to show in Qatar.’

This includes Qatar’s hosting of the first 48-team FIFA U-17 World Cup, which saw 104 matches played at a single venue and the AGCFF U-17 Gulf Cup. It is also hosting the U23 Gulf Cup Qatar, while simultaneously delivering the final three matches of the Intercontinental Cup during the rest days of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar, which is set to conclude on December 18.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said, “This match symbolises the unification of two footballing continents and showcases the global reach of our sport in such a prestigious fixture. We look forward to an unforgettable evening of elite football and international celebration.”

CONMEBOL president Alejandro Domínguez added, “This showpiece game is more than a competition, it is a symbol of collaboration and respect between confederations, and an opportunity for fans to enjoy a truly historic occasion.”