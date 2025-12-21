Kylian Mbappe matches Ronaldo record as Real Madrid beat Sevilla

MADRID: Kylian Mbappe matched Cristiano Ronaldo's club record for goals in a calendar year and Jude Bellingham also scored as Real Madrid beat Sevilla 2-0 on Saturday in La Liga.

French superstar Mbappe levelled Ronaldo's tally of 59 goals in 2013 by stroking home a late penalty, after Bellingham sent Madrid ahead with a first half header.

The victory allowed Los Blancos, second, to cut the gap on leaders Barcelona to one point before the Catalans visit Villarreal on Sunday.

"To do like Cristiano did, my idol, the best player in Real Madrid's history and a world great, it's an honour for me," said Mbappe, who turned 27 on Saturday.

Gaining a third consecutive win across all competitions, after managing just two in the previous eight games, marginally eases the pressure on coach Xabi Alonso even though the performance was still underwhelming.

"We've got some time now to analyse and reflect where we are now," Alonso told reporters ahead of the winter break.

"We want to do better, we're self-critical, we got the three points and now we'll use this time and try to start the year better."

Sevilla, who thrashed champions Barcelona 4-1 in October, started strongly with veteran Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez heavily involved.