Penalty king Jimenez strikes for Fulham to sink Forest

LONDON: Fulham climbed away from the Premier League relegation zone and left Nottingham Forest mired in the fight for survival after Raul Jimenez's penalty sealed a 1-0 win on Monday.

Marco Silva's side started the day just two points above fourth-bottom Forest, but Jimenez's first-half goal at Craven Cottage moved them 10 points clear of the bottom three.

While Fulham's relegation fears were eased heading into the Christmas schedule, Forest are just five points ahead of third-bottom West Ham in the scrap to avoid crashing into the Championship.

Forest had won six of their previous eight games in all competitions, with last weekend's 3-0 victory over Tottenham seen as a sign of their improvement under new boss Sean Dyche.

But Fulham punctured Forest's positivity as they bounced back from their midweek League Cup quarter-final loss at Newcastle.

Fulham were without Samuel Chukwueze, Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey, who are representing Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.

But that didn't stop the Cottagers from clinching successive league wins after beating Burnley last weekend.

"We are very happy and pleased for the three points. They are massive for us," Silva said.

"We spoke before the match about how it's going to be important for us to win again at home, and to have back-to-back league victories."