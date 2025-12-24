Arsenal beats Crystal Palace in penalty shootout to reach League Cup semifinals

LONDON: Kepa Arrizabalaga was Arsenal's League Cup quarter-final hero with the decisive penalty shoot-out save that completed a miserable evening for Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix on Tuesday.

Lacroix's own goal put Arsenal ahead with 10 minutes left at the Emirates Stadium before Marc Guehi snatched Palace's stoppage-time equaliser in the 1-1 draw.

That set the stage for a shoot-out in which both teams scored their first seven penalties.

William Saliba converted Arsenal's eighth kick and Kepa dived to his right to save Lacroix's effort and secure an 8-7 victory.

It was a cathartic moment for the Spanish goalkeeper, who infamously refused to be substituted before Chelsea's League Cup final penalty shoot-out defeat against Manchester City in 2019.

Kepa also missed a spot-kick in the Blues' 2022 League Cup final shoot-out loss to Liverpool.

The Gunners will play London rivals Chelsea in the semi-finals over two legs in January and February, with Manchester City facing holders Newcastle in the other last four clash.

"We generated a lot and should have scored many more goals. When you don't close the games, it can always happen that you concede," Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said.