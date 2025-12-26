Arteta eager to avoid repeat of Rice red card against Brighton

LONDON: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is keen to ensure there is no repeat of Declan Rice's controversial red card against Brighton when his Premier League leaders face Brighton at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The Gunners are just two points ahead of second-placed Manchester City and Pep Guardiola's men could be one point clear at the top of the table if they see off Nottingham Forest at the City Ground before Arsenal face the Seagulls.

Last season, Rice was sent off after he received a second yellow card for delaying a restart.

Arsenal were leading 1-0 before Rice's controversial dismissal but ended up dropping two points in a 1-1 draw.

"I remember it very well," said Arteta as he reflected on the fixture. "I was very pissed off in the manner that we played with 10 men, so hopefully it is going to be very different next time.

“I think the rules are different now. We paid a big price for that rule. And hopefully that stays away and we continue to play with 11 players.”

Rice’s red card was one of six Arsenal received in the Premier League last season but they've yet to have a player sent off so far this term.