Patrick Dorgu's first Manchester United goal brings festive cheer after 1-0 win over Newcastle

MANCHESTER: Patrick Dorgu scored his first goal for Manchester United as his team defeated Newcastle 1-0 in a pulsating Premier League match on Friday.

The 21-year-old Dorgu smashed in a left-foot volley from 15 meters midway through the first half to give United its first home win in four Premier League games, and lift the club above Liverpool into fifth place.

But reigning champion Liverpool is at home to bottom club Wolves on Saturday.

"It was a good hit. I didn't know I could do that," a delighted Dorgu said.

United was without talismanic captain Bruno Fernandes while several other first-team players were missing due to injury or Africa Cup of Nations duty.

The new-look side also lined up in an unusual back-four formation but it was a match for Newcastle in an even first half most notable for Dorgu's fine strike, his first in 38 appearances in a red jersey.

United was hampered by the half-time withdrawal of Mason Mount due to injury and Newcastle dominated the early moments of the second period.

The bulk of the chances fell to Newcastle. Lewis Hall was unfortunate to see a long-range effort hit the bar after 62 minutes and Anthony Gordon missed the target with a good chance a few moments later.