Rayan Cherki stars in Manchester City's win at Forest

Nottingham: Rayan Cherki bolstered Manchester City's title charge as the France star capped a superb display with the late goal that sealed a 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's side survived a scare from Forest to move to the top of the Premier League thanks to the inspired Cherki.

He set up Tijjani Reijnders' second-half opener at the City Ground and blasted the winner after Omari Hutchinson equalised with his first goal for Forest.

City have won eight successive games in all competitions, including six in a row in the league.

They sit one point clear of second-placed Arsenal, who will return to the top of the Premier League if they beat Brighton at the Emirates Stadium later on Saturday.

Forest paid an emotional tribute before kick-off to their former Scotland winger John Robertson, who died aged 72 on Christmas Day.

Capable of dazzling dribbles and predatory finishing, Robertson was vital to Forest's European Cup triumphs in 1979 and 1980.

He has a kindred spirit in the 22-year-old Cherki, who has emerged as a key figure for City following his summer move from Lyon.

If City pip Arsenal to the title, Cherki is likely to be one of their most significant contributors.