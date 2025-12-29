Riyad Mahrez penalty takes Algeria through to Cup of Nations last 16

RABAT: Algeria secured their place in the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations after a Riyad Mahrez penalty gave them a 1-0 victory over Burkina Faso on Sunday.

Captain Mahrez converted from the spot midway through the first half at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat and Algeria then held on to win a bruising contest against a determined Burkina outfit.

Algeria, African champions in 1990 and in 2019, have the maximum six points after two games in Group E and are yet to concede a goal, with Vladimir Petkovic's side living up to their billing as one of the pre-tournament favourites.

Burkina Faso and Sudan come next on three points each and play each other in the final round of group games on Wednesday.

Having beaten both of them, Algeria are guaranteed to finish first even if they lose their final outing against currently pointless Equatorial Guinea -- they will therefore play a last-16 tie in Rabat on January 6.

"We were expecting a very tough match. We fought very hard and the most important thing is that we won the game. Now we are qualified and that was the main goal," said Algeria's Bayer Leverkusen forward Ibrahim Maza, the man of the match.

"We knew before that they would be very tough but we said we would have to fight against it, also be dirty, tackle very hard and we did that well today," he added of the physical nature of the encounter.