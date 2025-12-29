Tottenham deliver big win for Frank as Calvert-Lewin denies Sunderland

LONDON: Tottenham ground out a much-needed three points for the under-fire Thomas Frank with a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace, while high-flying Sunderland were held 1-1 by Leeds on Sunday.

Archie Gray was Spurs' unlikely match winner at Selhurst Park with his first senior goal as Frank's men won for just the second time in nine league games.

Richarlison had two goals disallowed for offside but Gray's header was enough for Tottenham against a Palace side running out of steam after a gruelling schedule.

"In the end we got over the line," said Frank. "The team showed great resilience today and I think the desire beat the details in the game."

The Eagles are winless in five games as they have hit the wall from trying to stretch their limited resources across three competitions.

Oliver Glasner described his side's set-piece defending in a 4-1 defeat to Leeds last weekend as "embarrassing" and it was a dead ball that cost them once more against a Spurs team badly lacking in creativity.