AFCON: Host Morocco and South Africa join Egypt in knockout stage as Salah gets a rest

RABAT: Host nation Morocco and South Africa advanced to the Africa Cup of Nations' knockout stage on Monday, when Egypt star Mohamed Salah got a rest with his team already through.

Morocco made sure of its place in the last 16 with a 3-0 rout of Zambia. The hosts topped Group A to stay on course for having all their knockout games in Rabat's near 70,000-capacity Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, which will also stage the final on Jan. 18.

Other teams celebrate

Results in Group A, where Comoros finished third with two points, and Group B, where Angola did likewise, set off celebrations elsewhere. That's because teams with more than two points and already assured of at least third place in their groups have reached the last 16.

The four best third-place teams from the six groups progress, along with the top two in each. Head-to-head results are the first determining factor if two teams finish with the same amount of points in a group.

It means 2021 winner Senegal, Congo and Benin (because of its win over Botswana, its first ever in the tournament) are through before their final games in Group D, and defending champion Ivory Coast, five-time winner Cameroon, and Mozambique (because of its win against Gabon) are through from Group F.

Burkina Faso and Sudan are through with already-qualified Algeria from Group E because they both defeated Equatorial Guinea.

Angola, which has a better goal difference than Comoros, can still go through with two points if already-qualified Nigeria beats Uganda and Tunisia beats Tanzania in Group C on Tuesday.