Arsenal end Villa winning run, Man United, Chelsea stumble

LONDON: Arsenal snapped Aston Villa's 11-game winning run with a dominant 4-1 win to open up a five-point Premier League lead as Chelsea and Manchester United wasted the chance to climb into the top four.

Wolves picked up just their third point of the season in a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, while Chelsea have won once in seven league games after being held 2-2 by Bournemouth.

Arsenal avenged their only defeat in the last 25 games in all competitions earlier this month at Villa Park to take a firm grip of the title race.

"It is a beautiful evening," said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta. "The way we started the second half was amazing, we really turned things up and were efficient in everything that we did."

Doubts over Villa's ability to live with Arsenal and Manchester City over 38 games were realised as Unai Emery's men were blown away in the second half at the Emirates.

After a tightly-contested first 45 minutes in which Villa had their chances through Ollie Watkins, Arsenal cut loose.

Arteta's men could rely on a set-piece once more to break the deadlock when Gabriel Magalhaes outmuscled Emi Martinez to score on his return to the starting line-up from a hamstring injury.

Martin Odegaard's fine through ball then teed up Martin Zubimendi to quickly double the Gunners' lead.

Two quality strikes rubbed salt in the visitors' wounds as Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus fired in from outside the box.

Watkins netted a consolation but third-placed Villa fall six points behind the leaders.

City can cut the gap at the top back to two points when they travel to Sunderland on January 1.