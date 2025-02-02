In-form Dembele hits hat-trick again as PSG thump Brest

PARIS: Ousmane Dembele scored a hat-trick for the second time in four days as Paris Saint-Germain hammered Brest 5-2 on Saturday in a dress rehearsal of the upcoming Champions League clash between the two sides.

Dembele followed up his three-goal haul in Wednesday's 4-1 win at VfB Stuttgart which saw PSG secure a place in the knockout phase play-offs of Europe's elite club competition.

The France winger opened the scoring in the first half, and netted two more after Romain Del Castillo had briefly brought Brest level.

Ludovic Ajorque pulled another one back for the home side to set up a grandstand finale, but substitute Goncalo Ramos wrapped up the win for PSG with a late double.

Luis Enrique's side are still unbeaten domestically this season and now sit 13 points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

Marseille, who are second, can narrow that gap a little when they host Lyon on Sunday, but PSG are cruising to their 11th French league title in 13 years.

Dembele, meanwhile, is loving playing in a central attacking role rather than his traditional position wide on the right.

He has now scored 14 goals in his last nine games in all competitions, and is Ligue 1's leading marksman with 14 for the season.

"I am well positioned in the number nine role. I owe it to myself to score goals," Dembele told broadcaster beIN Sports.

"It was important to win today to keep our good run going and now we will see what happens in the Champions League."