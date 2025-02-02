Salah takes Liverpool nine clear, Forest hit Brighton for seven

LONDON: Mohamed Salah scored twice to take Liverpool nine points clear at the top of the Premier League by beating Bournemouth 2-0 on Saturday, while third-placed Nottingham Forest smashed Brighton 7-0.

Salah's double took him above Frank Lampard as the sixth highest goalscorer in Premier League history with 178 goals on another significant day in the Reds' charge towards a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title.

Bournemouth had not lost in 12 games in all competitions and beaten Arsenal and Manchester City at home earlier this season.

The Cherries can count themselves unfortunate not to have extended that run as they hit the woodwork either side of half-time through Antoine Semenyo and Marcus Tavernier.

Bournemouth were also furious over the awarding of a penalty that opened the scoring on the half hour mark as Cody Gakpo appeared to clip his own heels as he entered the box rather than being tripped by Lewis Cook.

VAR did not intervene to overturn referee Darren England's original decision to point to the spot and Salah ruthlessly rifled home the resulting spot-kick for his 20th Premier League goal of the season.

Bournemouth pressed in vain for an equaliser after the break as the in-form Justin Kluivert missed two big chances either side of Tavernier's strike off the post.

But one moment of magic from Salah sealed a massive three points in the title race when he cut inside onto his favoured left foot and curled into the top corner.

"It feels good to be scoring goals, to be winning, but my main target this season is to win the Premier League with the team so we must keep going," said Salah, whose future at Anfield beyond this season remains unclear.

Second-placed Arsenal have a mountain to climb if they are to rein in Arne Slot's men and host defending champions Manchester City on Sunday.