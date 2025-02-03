'An easy decision': Rashford joins Aston Villa on loan after falling out of favour at Manchester United

Marcus Rashford will look to reignite his career at Aston Villa after joining on loan for the rest of the season from Manchester United, where he has fallen out with recently hired manager Ruben Amorim.

The move was completed late Sunday, with neither Premier League club disclosing any more terms surrounding the deal. Rashford was reportedly joining Villa with a view to a permanent transfer for 40 million pounds ($50 million), with Villa paying a loan fee as well as covering the majority of Rashford's salary — reportedly worth nearly $400,000 a week.

The 27-year-old forward, one of the most famous players in the Premier League, had not played for United, his hometown club, since Dec. 12 amid concerns from Amorim about Rashford's commitment to training. He has also been overlooked for recent England squads and didn't play at the European Championship last year, after a season when he was dropped by United on one occasion for disciplinary reasons.

There was speculation about a move to Italy or Saudi Arabia, but Rashford is staying in England and now needs to prove to Villa manager Unai Emery he deserves playing time.

“I was lucky to have a few clubs approach me but Aston Villa was an easy decision,” Rashford posted on Instagram. “I really admire the way that Aston Villa have been playing this season, and the manager('s) ambitions. I just want to play football and am excited to get started.”