Robert Lewandowski earns Barcelona win over Alaves to preserve title hopes

BARCELONA: Robert Lewandowski's second-half strike helped Barcelona beat Alaves 1-0 on Sunday to cut the gap on La Liga leaders Real Madrid down to four points.

The Catalans, third, capitalised with a narrow victory after the champions slipped up across town at Espanyol on Saturday.

Barcelona trail second place Atletico by three points before the Rojiblancos face Real Madrid in a tasty derby clash next weekend, which could allow Hansi Flick's side to make up more ground.

Lewandowski netted from a Lamine Yamal cross to settle a hard-fought match in which Alaves largely frustrated the hosts.

"Before the game we knew we had to win," Lewandowski told Movistar. "For us it's a moment in which we have less points than Atletico and Real Madrid, (but) first it's important that we win and later we can think about their points.

"We have to play well, win and then we can look at the league table and see how many points we have exactly."

Flick's team struggled to get going in the early afternoon sunlight at the Olympic stadium.

The Catalans created barely anything of note in the first half as Alaves resisted stubbornly.

One mazy Lamine Yamal dribble got home fans excited but there was little else to raise the pulse.

Barcelona's Gavi and Tomas Conechny of Alaves were both taken off after an ugly collision of heads.

Flick later confirmed Gavi was healthy.

"He's on the way home and everything is good, nothing happened," explained the coach.