Bologna beat Atalanta to reach Italian Cup semis

MILAN: Santiago Castro fired Bologna into the semi-finals of the Italian Cup with the only goal in Tuesday's 1-0 win at Atalanta.

Promising Argentine striker Castro thumped home Charalampos Lykogiannis' fizzing cross with 10 minutes remaining in Bergamo to continue Bologna's encouraging first season under coach Vincenzo Italiano.

Bologna will face one of Juventus or Empoli in a two-legged tie in the last four which will be played in April, their first Cup semi-final since losing to Fiorentina in 1999.

Seven-time Italian champions Bologna havent won a major trophy since 1974, when they claimed the second of their two domestic cup triumphs.

Last year's losing finalists Atalanta have only won two or their last 10 matches in all competitions and lost their most realistic chance to win a trophy this term after falling away in the Serie A title race.

Defeat for Gian Piero Gasperini's side came after CEO Luca Percassi confirmed that Gianluca Scamacca and Giorgio Scalvini would have to undergo surgery and miss the rest of the season.