Simeone brace helps Atletico thrash Getafe, reach Copa del Rey semis

MADRID: Giuliano Simeone struck twice as Atletico Madrid thrashed Getafe 5-0 on Tuesday to power into the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

The son of Atletico coach Diego Simeone has become vital for the Rojilblancos in recent months and his brace got his side off to the perfect start in a one-sided last eight clash.

Samuel Lino, Angel Correa and Alexander Sorloth were also on the scoresheet as the hosts ran out convincing winners.

"I'm very happy to have a night like that in the stadium, it was crazy, but first of all I have to thank the whole team because we made a huge effort," man of the match Simeone told TVE.

"I am happy, I am thinking a lot about the things that I have to improve, I'm working on improving day to day... and I have to keep growing."

Atletico, who last won the Spanish cup in 2013, came flying out of the blocks at their Metropolitano stadium.

Simeone nodded them ahead after just eight minutes, with Getafe goalkeeper Jiri Letacek wavering on his initial decision to come out for Javi Galan's cross and getting caught in no man's land.

Rodrigo De Paul teed up the 22-year-old forward for his second goal in the 17th minute, as Getafe's defence was cracked open too easily.