Leverkusen back from brink to reach German Cup semi-finals

LEVERKUSEN: Victor Boniface scored an extra-time winner as defending champions Bayer Leverkusen came back from two goals down to win 3-2 against derby rivals Cologne in the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Leverkusen were expected to cruise against their second-division opponents, but found themselves two down early in the second half as Damion Downs and Linton Maina scored either side of half-time.

Staring at a first loss in the competition since July 2022, Florian Wirtz assisted Patrik Schick to kick start a comeback effort with 30 minutes remaining.

Schick then sent the game to extra-time with a header in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

Boniface, playing alongside fellow striker Schick for the first time this season, latched onto an Alex Grimaldo cross to put his side on track for victory.

Cologne looked to have sent the match to penalties when Imad Rondic scored in the 113th minute, but his goal was overturned on VAR review for a narrow offside.

"It was a very hard game against an opponent who did very well, but we showed a good reaction," Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso told reporters.