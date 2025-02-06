Newcastle sweep aside Arsenal to reach League Cup final

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle swept into the League Cup final for the second time in three seasons with a vibrant 2-0 win against Arsenal in the semi-final second leg on Wednesday.

Eddie Howe's side took the lead through Jacob Murphy's first half strike at raucous St James' Park.

Anthony Gordon sealed Newcastle's 4-0 aggregate victory as Arsenal paid the price for some unusually slack defending.

Newcastle, who have beaten Arsenal three times this season, will face Liverpool or Tottenham in the final at Wembley on March 16.

Tottenham hold a 1-0 lead heading into Thursday's second leg at Anfield.

Having won the first leg 2-0 at Arsenal in January, Newcastle held their nerve to finish the job in front of their frenzied fans.

The Magpies are one step away from a first major trophy since winning the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1969.

Howe's team were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United in the 2023 League Cup final, while Newcastle have also lost the 1999, 1998 and 1974 FA Cup finals since their last silverware.

It is 70 years since Newcastle lifted a major domestic trophy by winning the 1955 FA Cup.