Real Madrid snatch late Leganes win to reach Copa del Rey semis

LEGANES: Young Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Garcia headed home a 93rd minute winner to put his side into the Copa del Rey semi-finals with a 3-2 victory at Leganes on Wednesday.

Juan Cruz's brace for the hosts pulled back early strikes by Luka Modric and Endrick for the European champions at Leganes' Butarque stadium.

With extra-time beckoning 20-year-old forward Gonzalo headed home at the near post after fine work by Brahim Diaz to help Madrid snatch a derby victory and keep their legs fresh ahead of big upcoming games against Atletico Madrid and Manchester City.

Madrid were without Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham after minor knocks, and started with youngsters Jacobo Ramon and Raul Asencio at the heart of their back-line because of their defensive injury crisis.

"Gonzalo has been in a very good run with the reserves and he brought a lot," Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti told reporters.

"We have to be pleased with what the young players did... they are well prepared, they lack experience obviously, but they are doing very well."

Madrid started the quarter-final well and were soon ahead, with Modric slotting home in the 18th minute after good work by in-form winger Rodrygo.

Teenage striker Endrick doubled Los Blancos' lead with a poacher's finish after the ball broke loose to him in the box.

It seemed to be plain sailing for Ancelotti's side until Jacobo conceded a penalty for handling Cruz's shot.