Maguire heads late winner and Manchester United beats Leicester in dramatic FA Cup match

MANCHESTER: Harry Maguire scored a controversial injury time winner as Manchester United came from behind to beat Leicester 2-1 and move into the last 16 of the FA Cup on Friday.

United went behind to a Bobby De Cordova-Reid goal four minutes before halftime. Joshua Zirkzee equalized in the 68th minute and Maguire grabbed the late winner.

There was a heated debate over whether the England center half was in an offside position but there is no VAR in the FA Cup and the goal stood.

"This (loss) wasn't necessary," an unhappy Leicester coach Ruud van Nistelrooy told broadcaster ITV.

"This was half a meter (offside). Then extra time, stay in the game, you never know what happens. We deserved to go into extra time and maybe penalties. Decisions like these in our level are hard to swallow."

The result marked the first time in United's history that the club has won three times at home against the same team in the same season. United beat Leicester 5-2 in the League Cup and 3-0 in the Premier League at Old Trafford.