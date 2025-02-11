Rubiales tells judge that Hermoso gave him consent for kiss after 2023 Women's World Cup

MADRID: Former Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales reiterated before a judge on Tuesday that forward Jenni Hermoso gave him consent for a kiss at the 2023 Women’s World Cup final presentation ceremony.

Rubiales is accused of sexual assault and coercion for allegedly trying to downplay the kiss that sparked outrage in Spain, and marred the celebrations of the team's first World Cup title.

"I asked her if I could give her a little kiss and she said ‘OK,’" Rubiales said. “I'm totally sure (she gave consent.)”

Hermoso said on the first day of the trial last week that she did not consent.

Rubiales said he admits the kiss was a mistake, saying he behaved more as a former player than as the president of the institution that he was.,

“Hermoso knows that I asked her and she contested me,” Rubiales said. “I apologized for my behaviour because it was not adequate. Being in that position I should have had cold blood and not let myself be taken away by emotions. Surely I should have behaved more in an institutional plan.”

Rubiales said Hermoso was asked to downplay that kiss because there was an institutional crisis affecting the federation and it was normal for officials to try to diffuse the situation. He said he never asked anyone to pressure Hermoso.

He said Hermoso at the time was not making a big deal about the kiss. Rubiales said that when she said she didn’t want to record a video with him, they accepted the decision and took different actions, which included releasing a statement with Hermoso’s comments to local media at the time.

Hermoso and her teammates gave different versions during their testimony, saying that the player was badly affected by the kiss and pressured to downplay what happened.

An expert on lip reading also testified on Tuesday, saying that Rubiales asked Hermoso, “Can I give you a little kiss?”

Videos were shown with Hermoso celebrating and later talking about the kiss.