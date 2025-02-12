Champions League play-off: Bellingham strikes late as Real Madrid pile misery on Manchester City

MANCHESTER: Jude Bellingham scored the winner in stoppage time as Real Madrid twice came from behind to inflict more misery on Manchester City with a 3-2 Champions League play-off, first leg win at the Etihad on Tuesday.

Erling Haaland twice put City in front with his first goals in five games against Madrid.

But the holders hit back through Kylian Mbappe and Brahim Diaz before Bellingham stroked home in the 92nd minute on his return to England.

"It was a weird one. We played some of our best football of the season and ended up behind," said Bellingham

"I don't care what form City are in they are still an unbelievable team. It's always tricky to play against them and we finally took the chance at the end."

City now have a monumental task ahead to progress to the last 16 when the sides meet again in the Spanish capital on February 19.

"It's a feeling of anger and frustration," said City defender John Stones.

"We need to see games out better. The manager said we need to take accountability for what we do on the pitch. We need to step up when these bad moments happen."

The clubs were meeting for the fourth consecutive season in the Champions League, with the winners in each of the previous three years going on to lift the trophy.

If that familiarity did not breed enough contempt, Madrid's decision to boycott City midfielder Rodri's crowning as Ballon d'Or winner last year added extra animosity as the Spanish giants took umbrage at Vinicius Junior being overlooked for the prize.

Rodri's absence since September with a season-ending knee injury has played a major role in City's decline this season as the English champions sit 15 points off the pace in the Premier League.

In recent years Madrid have been pegged back on the ropes at the Etihad, twice conceding four times in three visits.

This time the visitors had a series of early chances to sow more doubt in City minds.

Vinicius' every touch was booed and the home fans were delighted when he had a penalty ruled out for straying offside before he was wiped out by Ederson.