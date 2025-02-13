Kompany hails composed Bayern's Champions League win at Celtic

GLASGOW: Vincent Kompany saluted Bayern Munich's composure and ignored the "crazy" atmosphere at Celtic to seize control of the Champions League play-off round with a 2-1 win in the first leg on Wednesday.

Bayern boss Kompany was concerned about the potential for Celtic to be fuelled by the raucous 60,000 sell-out crowd in Glasgow.

But the Bundesliga leaders produced a mature display that took the sting out of the Celtic roar for long periods.

Michael Olise's thunderous drive into the roof of the net from 15 yards put Bayern ahead on the stroke of half-time.

England captain Harry Kane doubled Bayern's lead with a close-range volley from Joshua Kimmich's corner four minutes after the interval.

At that point Bayern were in complete command, but they eased off in the closing stages and Daizen Maeda's 79th minute header gave Celtic a glimmer of hope.

Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer had to make a good save from Alistair Johnston to ensure the visitors held onto their lead in a frantic finale.

Kompany was relieved to hear the final whistle, but insisted he was delighted with the way Bayern inflicted Celtic's first home defeat in 33 games in all competitions.

"It's cliche to say, but it's the first half of the game. Overall, it's a really great result," he said.

"I know this place, I know it transcends performance sometimes. We dealt really well with the atmosphere for long spells before it could go too crazy.

"The last 10 minutes we had to defend and we did that well. Of course, you can feel in those moments, if the game comes alive it is a special place.

"The fans haven't seen many losses here, especially in Europe, so we appreciate the importance of the game and the victory."