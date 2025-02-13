Liverpool's Van Dijk frustrated to draw Everton's 'cup final'

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk said Everton's 98th minute equaliser to salvage a 2-2 draw was hard to take as the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park ended in a flurry of red cards on Wednesday.

James Tarkowski struck a stunning equaliser deep into stoppage time to spark jubilant scenes among the Toffees' support, some of whom spilled onto the pitch.

Everton's Abdoulaye Doucoure then sparked a melee by celebrating in front of the Liverpool fans at full-time.

Doucoure and Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones were sent-off before the Reds' manager Arne Slot and his assistant Sipke Hulshoff were also shown red cards for their protests towards referee Michael Oliver.

A draw edges Liverpool seven points clear at the top of the Premier League, while Everton move 10 points above the relegation zone in 15th.

"It was always going to be intense," said Van Dijk.

"Very disappointing to concede in the last second of the game, or even over extra time, but it is what it is. It isn't easy to accept it, especially in the manner how, but we take it and move on.

"I think the referee had a big part in the game today in terms of certain challenges were given as fouls and similar weren't. In the end it is just disappointing to concede a very good strike, but a disappointing one.

"This is their cup final and they would try to do everything in their power to make it difficult for us. It is a big boost for them but a blow for us."