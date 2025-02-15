Merino scores late double as Arsenal beats Leicester 2-0 in Premier League

LEICESTER: Mikel Merino solved Arsenal’s attacking problems with two late goals off the bench to secure a 2-0 win at relegation-threatened Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday.

With Arsenal’s makeshift front three struggling to create chances, Merino — a central midfielder — came on in the 69th minute to play as a striker and quickly got on the end of two good crosses to decide the game.

The Spain international headed home a pinpoint ball into the box from 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri in the 81st and then steered in a low cross from Leandro Trossard in the 87th.

Merino said manager Mikel Arteta only told him when he was about to go on that his job was to play up front.

“It was a bit of a surprise because it’s the first time in my career I played that position,” the 28-year-old Merino said. “But he told me go on as a striker and to make sure I go with my strengths. I think I solved it.”