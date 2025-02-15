Pep Guardiola taunts Liverpool over Manchester City's 100-point record

LONDON: Pep Guardiola has taunted Premier League leaders Liverpool over their failure to match Manchester City's record 100-point tally.

Guardiola's troubled side are trailing 16 points behind Liverpool after their bid for a fifth successive English crown collapsed in astonishing fashion.

Liverpool are seven points clear of second-placed Arsenal as they chase a 20th title, which would equal Manchester United's record.

But even if Arne Slot's men go on to secure the trophy, they now cannot match the record points total set when City won the first of Guardiola's six titles in 2017-18.

Responding to criticism of City's spluttering dynasty after Tuesday's 3-2 home defeat against Real Madrid in the Champions League play-off round first leg, Guardiola took a tetchy swipe at Liverpool.

"We took all the records in England. Who would do 100 points now in modern football? I'm waiting," Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

"Or four in a row? I'm waiting - with clubs like Bournemouth, Fulham and Wolves that you have to play.

"The standards, we dictated. Have you seen Liverpool this season? They cannot do 100 points already - 99 but not 100."

While Liverpool may not surpass fifth-placed City's record mark, Guardiola accepts his team have fallen behind their rivals this season.