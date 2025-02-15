Premier League: Magic Mitoma and Minteh double give Brighton 3-0 win over lackluster Chelsea

BRIGHTON: Brighton completed a league and cup double over Chelsea on Friday after beating the London side 3-0 for the second time in a week.

Brighton beat Chelsea 2-1 in the FA Cup last Saturday and gave an even better performance for all three points in the Premier League on Friday thanks to a magic moment from Kaoru Mitoma and brace from Yankuba Minteh.

With 27 minutes gone, the Japanese striker brought down with aplomb a hopeful punt forward by goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen and powered past the last man before firing a low shot past Filip Jorgensen.

Mitoma was also involved in Brighton's second 11 minutes later. He danced through the Chelsea penalty box before firing a low shot across goal. The defense cut out the cross but couldn't clear the danger and the ball fell to Minteh, who stroked it home.

The Gambian winger got his second and Brighton's third 17 minutes into the second half after working a nice one-two with Danny Welbeck and firing in from a tight angle as the Chelsea defense stood and watched.

"Three goals, a clean sheet, what more can you ask for?" Brighton keeper Verbruggen told broadcaster Sky Sports.