New signing Amine Gouiri inspires Marseille's big win but PSG stays 10 points clear

PARIS: Amine Gouiri is proving to be an inspired signing by Marseille.

The livewire forward scored two superb goals and played a part in the other three as second-placed Marseille routed Saint-Etienne 5-1 in Ligue 1 on Saturday. Gouiri also has three assists in the three games he's played since joining from Rennes in the January transfer window.

Marseille's win was spectacular but changed nothing at the top because unbeaten Paris Saint-Germain maintained its 10-point lead after scraping a 1-0 win at Toulouse.

PSG drew away and lost at home to Toulouse last season, and this was another hard-fought contest.

Toulouse goalkeeper Guillaume Restes made a smart save from winger Bradley Barcola late in a gritty first half.

Restes went off close to halftime with an apparent leg-muscle injury and was replaced by Kjetil Haug. He was beaten in the 52nd when Fabián Ruiz hooked the ball in after Willian Pacho's header came off the crossbar.

Earlier, Gouiri gave Marseille the lead with a fine solo effort.

He cut in from the left and, after using Adrien Rabiot as a decoy runner to fool a defender, curled a superb shot into the top right corner from 20 meters in the 27th minute.